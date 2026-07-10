AI is reshaping one of Asia’s busiest digital corridors. As AI workloads, cloud adoption and investment by hyperscalers accelerate across India and Southeast Asia, demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity is rising just as rapidly. Tata Communications’ latest investment to build a new subsea cable connecting India to Singapore is more than another cable announcement; it reflects a broader strategy to build an AI-ready digital corridor linking India’s emerging data centre hubs with Southeast Asia’s largest cloud ecosystem. With these investments, Tata Communications seems to be quietly assembling one of the region’s most comprehensive AI connectivity platforms.

This announcement reinforces the company’s commitment to expanding the Tata Global Network (TGN) through two complementary investments. The first is the I-2SEA consortium, where Tata Communications joins Lightstorm, Microsoft and Singtel to deploy a purpose-built subsea system connecting India, Malaysia and Singapore, with NEC serving as the system supplier. The cable will link Hyderabad and Chennai to Singapore and Malaysia, with landing stations in Machilipatnam and South Chennai providing geographically diverse routes that avoid congested maritime corridors. Strategically, Machilipatnam offers one of the shortest paths between Singapore and Hyderabad’s rapidly growing hyperscale and AI data centre clusters. Once onshore, the system will integrate with Tata Communications’ domestic fibre network, extending connectivity to more than 100 data centres across India. The cable is expected to be ready-for-service by the end of 2029.

Alongside the I-2SEA subsea cable, Tata Communications will add 20Tbps of capacity to the MIST Cable System, between Mumbai and Singapore. These investments build on the company’s broader AI strategy. In July 2025, it partnered with AWS to deploy a high-capacity terrestrial fibre network interconnecting the hyperscaler’s infrastructure across Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai. It has also launched its IZO™ DC Dynamic Connectivity platform, enabling enterprises to transfer large volumes of data and move in real time between data centres and multiple cloud environments.

Together, these investments highlight the importance of Mumbai and Chennai as AI and cloud infrastructure hubs. Chennai has become one of India’s leading data centre markets, benefiting from its strategic coastal location linking it to critical subsea cable landing stations that provide low-latency access to global markets. At the other end of the route, Singapore remains Southeast Asia’s cloud and interconnection hub, making the route between the two countries attractive for enterprises, hyperscalers, and cloud providers.

GlobalData senior analyst Brendan Swan said: “Rather than simply adding international capacity, Tata Communications is positioning its network for the next phase of AI-driven infrastructure demand. As AI training, inference and cloud workloads generate more data centre-to-data centre traffic, network diversity is becoming as important as capacity.

“At present, there is only one other direct system connecting Chennai and Singapore, the 24-year-old Bharti Airtel i2i Cable Network (i2icn) – highlighting why new geographically diverse infrastructure could become a critical competitive advantage in Asia’s emerging AI economy.”

By strengthening one of Asia’s most strategically important digital corridors, Tata Communications is not just adding capacity; it is positioning itself to be at the forefront of the pack to capitalise on the increased demand for AI-driven connectivity.

Swan concludes: “The question now is whether competitors will follow suit and accelerate their own investments or risk falling behind as the India-Singapore corridor emerges as one of the region’s most critical AI routes.”