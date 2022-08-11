Tata Communications’s IT hiring activity declines 16.8% in July 2022

India-based company Tata Communications IT hiring declined 16.8% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 15.16% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 20.51% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 2.32% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Tata Communications IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Tata Communications, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 67.56% in July 2022, and a 76.88% rise over June 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 17.66% in July 2022, and registered growth of 138.89%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 8.01% in July 2022, a 20% rise from June 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Tata Communications

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 74.95% share, which marked a 190.84% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 22.07%, registering a 19.78% month-on-month decline. South & Central America was the third leading region with a 2.26% share and a 37.5% rise over June 2022.

In the fourth place was Europe with a share of 0.72% and a month-on-month decline of 30%.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 55.65% share in July 2022, an 180.83% growth over June 2022. US featured next with a 16.63% share, down 29.57% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 7.39% share, an increase of 132.26% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Tata Communications IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.4%, up by 75.37% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 34.6% share, a growth of 77.37% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 4% share, up 178.57% over June 2022.