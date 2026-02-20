TCS will work closely with OpenAI to deliver AI solutions for businesses and consumers. Credit: JarTee/Shutterstock.com.

Tata Group and ChatGPT developer OpenAI have established a foundational partnership aimed at advancing AI development in India and internationally.

Under the agreement, Tata Group’s subsidiary Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will work closely with OpenAI to deliver AI solutions for businesses and consumers, as well as to expand AI adoption across various industries worldwide.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said: “India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its talent, ambition, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future.

“Through OpenAI for India and our partnership with Tata Group, we’re working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India, so that more people across the country can access and benefit from it.”

The collaboration includes providing Enterprise ChatGPT access to several thousand Tata Group employees to support productivity and innovation, while TCS integrates OpenAI’s Codex into its software engineering processes.

The partnership also involves joint efforts to build industry-specific AI tools by combining OpenAI’s technology with TCS’ sector expertise.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Together, the companies will pursue go-to-market initiatives that introduce AI-enabled products and services tailored to the needs of Indian and global enterprises.

As part of infrastructure development, TCS’s HyperVault unit and OpenAI have entered a multi-year agreement to establish AI infrastructure in India, beginning with a 100MW capacity facility that may scale up to 1GW. This infrastructure is intended to support advanced AI workloads.

In addition to business-focused initiatives, the OpenAI Foundation and TCS will collaborate on programmes aimed at equipping Indian youth with AI skills.

The organisations plan to deliver training, resources, and toolkits for non-profit groups, targeting improved employment opportunities for at least one million young people in India.

TCS launched HyperVault in 2025 to develop secure, large-scale data centres powered by renewable energy. These centres are designed for hyperscale computing and high-density networking across key cloud regions.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said: “This deep collaboration between OpenAI and Tata Group marks a major milestone in India’s vision to become a global leader in AI. We are pleased to partner with OpenAI to create state-of-the-art AI infrastructure in India.

“This is a unique opportunity for OpenAI and TCS to transform industries. Together we will skill India’s youth and empower them to succeed in the AI era.”

Separately, another Indian IT firm Infosys had recently announced a collaboration with Anthropic. This partnership aims to build enterprise AI solutions across regulated sectors such as telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

The companies intend to start their efforts in telecommunications by establishing an Anthropic Centre of Excellence focused on developing AI agents for industry operations. They plan to extend these capabilities to other sectors over time.

Infosys will combine Anthropic’s Claude models with its Topaz platform to help automate complex business workflows, improve software delivery speeds, and support compliance requirements typical of regulated industries.

The focus will be on agentic AI systems capable of independently managing multi-step tasks like claims processing or code generation. Infosys is also implementing these technologies within its own engineering teams as part of its broader strategy for digital transformation.