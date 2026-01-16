TCS and AMD to build industry-specific AI and generative AI solutions. Credit: GamePixel/Shutterstock.com.

Indian IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a collaboration with US-based semiconductor company AMD to enhance AI adoption across industries.

This partnership will leverage TCS’ domain expertise and AMD’s advanced computing products to facilitate the transition of AI projects from pilot stages to full-scale production.

It focuses on developing industry-specific AI and generative AI solutions.

TCS and AMD will co-develop solutions by integrating the Indian firm’s systems integration capabilities and global innovation ecosystem with the latter’s high-performance computing and AI offerings. These efforts are aimed at modernising hybrid cloud environments, deploying AI-powered solutions in workplaces, and advancing innovation in cloud-to-edge workloads.

Both companies have committed to investing in talent development, aiming to rapidly upskill TCS associates in AMD’s cutting-edge technologies. The partners plan to create a pool of experts capable of delivering next-generation AI solutions.

TCS CEO and managing director K. Krithivasan said: “Our collaboration with AMD is a significant step in scaling AI for the enterprise. By combining TCS’s deep industry expertise with AMD’s high performance computing capabilities, we are enabling organisations to move from AI experimentation to AI at scale and deployment.

“Together, we plan to co-create industry specific Gen AI solutions, modernise hybrid cloud and edge environments, and shape the next generation of intelligent workplace. The collaboration underscores our commitment to building future ready enterprises and advances our ambition to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company.”

The partners are designing specific frameworks for sectors such as life sciences, manufacturing, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI). These frameworks aim to enhance areas like drug discovery, cognitive quality engineering, smart manufacturing, and intelligent risk management.

The collaboration will also focus on integrating AMD’s Ryzen CPU-powered client solutions for workplace transformation while modernising hybrid cloud infrastructures using AMD EPYC CPUs, Instinct GPUs, and AI accelerators.

Additionally, it will employ AMD’s embedded computing portfolio to drive edge innovation through adaptive System on Chips (SoCs) and Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs).

AMD chair and CEO Lisa Su said: “AI adoption is accelerating, and unlocking its potential requires a new scale of high-performance computing and deep collaboration across the industry. AMD is building the open, end-to-end compute foundation that enables AI across the enterprise.

“Through our work with TCS, we are helping customers translate AI innovation into new growth opportunities across industries.”

Earlier this month, AMD unveiled its Ryzen AI Embedded processors aimed at supporting AI-driven edge applications across various sectors including automotive and healthcare. These processors combine performance efficiency with compact design for constrained embedded systems.

They offer high performance in a compact package suitable for constrained embedded systems by integrating Zen 5 core architecture for scalable performance, RDNA 3.5 GPU for real-time graphics, and XDNA 2 NPU for low-power AI acceleration.

Meanwhile, TCS recently announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting quarterly revenue of $7.5bn, marking a slight decrease from the previous year. However, net income increased by 3.1% to $1.5bn. Notably, AI services contributed significantly to growth, with annualised revenue reaching $1.8bn.