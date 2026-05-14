Mind Robotics develops an industrial robotics platform for automation of manufacturing tasks. Credit: Jacktamrong/Shutterstock.com.

Mind Robotics has raised $400m in a new financing round, led by Kleiner Perkins, bringing the AI-powered industrial robotics company’s total funding to over $1bn.

The financing round saw participation from new investors such as Meritech Capital, SV Angel, Redpoint Ventures, A-Star Capital, Incharge Capital, and Garuda Ventures.

Existing investors including Accel, Eclipse, Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Prysm Capital, and Greenoaks also took part.

Kleiner Perkins partner Ilya Fushman said: “Robotics is the ultimate frontier. It is poised to become one of the biggest markets, and advances in models and hardware are coming together to make this possible.

“Mind Robotics has unique access to all the ingredients required to make general-purpose robotics work in real-world manufacturing, and we’re thrilled to lead this round.”

Founded in 2025, Mind Robotics develops an industrial robotics platform for automation of manufacturing tasks. It works closely with automotive manufacturer Rivian, which acts as both a shareholder and operational partner.

Based in Palo Alto, California, the robotics company relies on Rivian’s facilities to support ongoing model training and deployment, providing a live manufacturing setting for its technology.

Mind Robotics founder RJ Scaringe said: “We are excited about the technology and product roadmap we are developing at Mind, with a focus on scaled deployments. We are proud to have Kleiner Perkins and our full investor coalition behind us.”

This latest investment follows earlier rounds, including $115m in seed funding raised in late 2025 and a $500m Series A completed in March 2026.

Mind Robotics uses an approach that combines AI foundation models, physical hardware, and supporting deployment infrastructure to automate complex manufacturing processes at scale.

The company stated that it will use the new capital injection to increase the deployment of its AI-driven robotics within live manufacturing environments.