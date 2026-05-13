The initiative combines Cisco’s Splunk Enterprise Security platform with Tech Mahindra’s Risk Scoring Platform. Credit: IgorGolovniov/Shutterstock.com.

Tech Mahindra and Cisco have introduced a new security solution called Cyber Resilience Fabric to support organisations in improving threat detection and digital resilience.

The initiative combines Cisco’s Splunk Enterprise Security platform with Tech Mahindra’s Risk Scoring Platform.

Access deeper industry intelligence Experience unmatched clarity with a single platform that combines unique data, AI, and human expertise. Find out more

According to the companies, the solution aims to bring real-time security data together with AI-supported analytics and risk intelligence for enterprise clients.

Cyber Resilience Fabric has been designed for senior technology decision-makers, such as CISOs, CTOs, and CIOs, who prioritise ongoing operations, regulatory compliance, and governance alignment.

By integrating risk scoring and contextual information into security event analysis, the platform seeks to enhance the accuracy of incident investigation, reduce unnecessary alerts, and offer a unified perspective on security, operational, and risk factors.

The companies state that this product addresses current challenges organisations face, including expanding digital attack surfaces and increased complexity in threat environments.

Cyber Resilience Fabric shifts the approach from standard alert handling to risk-based decision making aligned with business goals. This aims to enable earlier threat identification, more precise response, and support for recovery processes of critical business services.

Tech Mahindra Digital Core Services (Cloud, Infrastructure, Network and Cyber Security Services) SVP and business head Saket Singh said: “In today’s hyper-connected enterprise landscape, the growing scale and sophistication of cyber threats are overwhelming traditional security operations, often leading to delayed detection and fragmented response.

“Through our partnership with Cisco, we are addressing this challenge by combining contextual risk intelligence with AI-driven analytics to help enterprises move from reactive alert management to proactive, risk-led decisioning.

“Cyber Resilience Fabric will enable faster detection, prioritised response, and stronger operational resilience.”

Tech Mahindra and Cisco described the new solution as part of their broader strategy to provide security products that support organisations’ operational resilience as the cybersecurity landscape changes.

Cisco Global Partner Sales SVP & Splunk Channel Chief Shannon Leininger said: “By integrating Splunk’s and Tech Mahindra’s unique capabilities, we are accelerating our customers’ ability to prioritise effectively and automate their defence, delivering real, measurable digital resilience.”