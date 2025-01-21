Indian IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has inaugurated a new delivery centre in Toulouse, France, focusing on transformation for the aerospace and defence sectors.
The new facility will utilise technologies such as AI, generative AI, machine learning, and data analytics to support customers in aerospace and related industries such as manufacturing and defence.
TCS said the delivery centre aims to “facilitate AI-driven transformation and foster innovation” to enhance aircraft design, manufacturing, and maintenance processes for European clients.
This involves improving fuel efficiency, creating lightweight materials for aircraft structures, and utilising predictive maintenance to reduce downtime, enhance safety, and transform passenger experience.
Strategically located in Blagnac near Toulouse Airport, the centre is positioned to be closer to customers in the aerospace industry, the technology vendor said.
This is TCS’s fourth delivery centre in France, following locations in Lille, Poitiers, and Paris-Suresnes.
TCS has been operating in France for the past 30 years, collaborating with some of the “largest European businesses”.
The company said it has increased investments in the country and its skilled workforce in recent years, with plans to double its workforce in the region.
TCS country head for France Rammohan Gourneni said: “This new centre of excellence, a real catalyst for growth for our long-term strategy in France, brings together the best local talent and mobilizes the entire international know-how of our group to offer sharp advice and flawless project execution to aerospace players.
“More than an expertise centre, it is an engine of opportunities for engineers in the region, offering them dynamic and stimulating career prospects in an international environment. We aim to significantly invest in technologies, partnerships, and local talent to contribute to the development of an excellent aerospace industry, here in France.”
Recently, TCS launched its innovation hub, TCS Pace Port, in Paris.
In November 2024, TCS signed a multi-year agreement with Air France-KLM to modernise the airline group’s data architecture by migrating it to the cloud.
This partnership aims to enhance operational efficiency and support a sustainable aviation industry by leveraging cloud technology.