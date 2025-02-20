TCS highlights that a major challenge in AI adoption is unlocking the true value of data, often stored in unstructured silos. Credit: ACHPF/Shutterstock.

India’s Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Salesforce to enhance AI solutions for the manufacturing and semiconductor industries.

This collaboration aims to drive value from AI by launching three initiatives: Semiconductor Sales Accelerator, Seller for the Future, and Digital Field Service.

TCS highlighted that a major challenge in AI adoption is unlocking the true value of data, often stored in unstructured silos.

The collaboration with Salesforce seeks to digitally transform how manufacturing and semiconductor industries sell and service their products.

The Semiconductor Sales Accelerator leverages TCS’s two decades of semiconductor expertise to address the industry’s challenge of navigating complex technical data.

This initiative combines TCS’s domain knowledge with Salesforce’s AI and cloud capabilities to meet customer demands and reduce cycle times.

Seller for the Future is designed to enable sales teams with a “360-degree view” of customer data, offering insights, predictive analytics, and personalised recommendations.

This initiative aims to improve up-sell and cross-sell rates, enhance win rates, and reduce deal cycle times, ultimately driving higher revenue growth.

Digital Field Service seeks to transform field operations by integrating AI, IoT, and machine learning.

It provides technicians with information, predictive maintenance insights, and optimised scheduling, reducing downtime and maintenance costs while improving first-time fix rates and customer satisfaction.

Salesforce vice president of alliances Indira Gillingham said: “We are excited to collaborate with TCS to bring transformative AI and data-driven solutions across industries through Salesforce Data Cloud.

“Leveraging TCS’ extensive industry expertise, deep knowledge of complex data landscapes, and the power of TCS Crystallus on Salesforce, combined with Salesforce’s leading CRM capabilities, we enable customers to harness advanced Vector Database solutions for AI-powered insights.”

TCS global head of enterprise solutions for technology, software and services Prashant Shirgur said: “In today’s fast-paced semiconductor market, access to accurate, real-time information is essential for sales success, and TCS is committed to equipping clients with the insights they need to efficiently grow their business.

“TCS Crystallus on Salesforce, equips sales teams with the intelligent tools they need to engage customers with confidence, shorten sales cycles, and drive revenue growth.”

In January 2025, TCS inaugurated a delivery centre in Toulouse, France, focusing on transformation for the aerospace and defence sectors. The facility will utilise AI, generative AI, machine learning, and data analytics to support customers in aerospace and related industries.