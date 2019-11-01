Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Apple TV+ launches worldwide

Apple launches its streaming service today, offering original Apple produced TV shows and films to subscribers.

Apple TV+ will be available worldwide via Apple’s TV app. Celebrities involved in programmes for the new service include Jennifer Aniston, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey.

The service, which will compete with streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, is priced at $4.99 / £4.99 per month. In a bid to lure users from rival streaming subscription services, Apple will offer free Apple TV+ subscriptions to those that purchase a new Apple device.

GCHQ celebrates 100 years

The UK’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) celebrates 100 years today.

The intelligence organisation is responsible for providing signals intelligence and information to the British Government and Armed Forces.

It was originally established as the Government Code and Cypher School (GC&CS) after a merger between Room 40 in the Admiralty and MI1(b) in the War Office during the First World War.

During the Second World War computer scientist and cryptanalyst Alan Turing played a crucial role cracking coded German messages at GC&CS’ Bletchley Park. Today GCHQ faces a new breed of challenges in the hyper-connected internet age.

World Vegan Month gets underway

World Vegan Month gets underway today, an annual month of awareness in which people around the world are encouraged to try vegan dishes.

Vegan products, from burgers to boots, have become increasingly popular among climate-conscious consumers.

Reducing meat consumption – especially red meat – is considered a key way to combat global warming, as the farming of livestock is energy and emission-intensive.

Brands have been capitalising on the trend, with the likes of Adidas, Dr. Martens and Superdrug offering vegan products, while startups such as Impossible Foods have turned to tech to create meat-free alternatives.

