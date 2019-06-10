Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Huawei questioned on UK telecommunications infrastructure

Huawei’s Global Cyber Security and Privacy Officer John Suffolk will today take part in an evidence session on the UK’s telecommunications infrastructure hosted by the Science and Technology Committee.

Suffolk will be joined by representatives from telecoms companies such as Nokia, Ericsson, BT Group, Vodafone, O2 and Three, and academics from the University of Surrey, University of Oxford and Munich University of Applied Sciences.

The committee will question witnesses on the potential security risks that need to be considered when developing and operating 5G communication networks, and how best to manage these risks.

Huawei’s presence at the session comes after Trump reportedly threatened to stop sharing critical intelligence with the UK if it fails to ban the Chinese telecommunications company from the development of its 5G infrastructure.

London Tech Week gets underway

Four days of tech-focused events will get underway today, with more than 165 talks, workshops and parties scheduled to be held across the city.

Attendees will get to hear from tech leaders such as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Cisco CTO Chintan Patel, IBM UK & Ireland CEO Bill Kelleher, Microsoft UK CEO Cindy Rose, and Lenovo COO Gianfranco Lanci.

Topics covered during London Tech Week will include cybersecurity, digital transformation, connecting global markets, and scaling up startups. A full list of event can be found here.

London Tech Week gets underway at 9am ahead of an opening dinner at the Tower of London this evening.

Microsoft delivers early E3 keynote

Microsoft will host its annual E3 press conference today ahead of the start of the video game industry’s main event tomorrow.

Sony has decided against attending the trade show this year, providing Microsoft an opportunity to steal the headlines.

The company has promised it will give fans “something new” today, with many speculating that it could announce its next-generation console, following Sony’s confirmation that it will soon unveil the PlayStation 5. Microsoft has also confirmed that it will showcase 14 first-party games during E3.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

The Microsoft keynote is taking place at 1pm PT (9pm London time). Those interested in watching can stream the event via Microsoft’s Mixer streaming service, YouTube or Twitch.