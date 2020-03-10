Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

EU leaders hold emergency coronavirus video conference

European Union leaders are expected to hold an emergency video conference to discuss a joint response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Following consultations I will hold a EUCO members conference call shortly on COVID-19 to coordinate EU efforts,” tweeted Charles Michel, who chairs EU summits. “We need to cooperate in order to protect the health of our citizens.”

The coronavirus has spread from China across much of the world and has now infected more than 100,000 people. Italy is the worst-affected country outside of China and over the weekend announced plans to quarantine more than 16 million people.

Stock markets have taken a hammering, with disruptions to business and travel making a recession more likely. Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday the bloc was considering its options to support the economy.

Are you worried about the COVID-19 coronavirus having a negative impact on your business? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Wearable Technology Show gets underway

The largest conference dedicated to wearable technology opens its doors today in London.

The Wearable Technology Show, now in its seventh year, attracts some of the world’s leading firms and startups to provide insights on the wearables market.

Topics include the impact of artificial intelligence on wearables and incorporating wearables into the military.

The two-day event, which is set to go ahead amid a swathe of conference cancellations due to coronavirus, takes place at the Business Design Centre in Islington, London.

Wells Fargo CEO under spotlight

Wells Fargo chief executive officer and president Charles Scharf appears before the US House Financial Services Committee to explain how he intends to take the bank forward following its account fraud scandal.

In 2016 it emerged that the US bank created millions of fraudulent accounts on behalf of Wells Fargo clients without their permission. Today’s hearing is titled ‘Holding Wells Fargo Accountable: CEO Perspectives on Next Steps for the Bank that Broke America’s Trust’ and sees Scharf as the sole witness.

Yesterday Wells Fargo board chairwoman Elizabeth Duke and director James Quigley left the embattled bank.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The hearing takes place at 10:00 am local time (02:00 pm GMT) at Rayburn House Office Building, Washington DC.