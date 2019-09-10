Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Jack Ma to stand down as Alibaba chairman

Jack Ma is set to stand down as the chairman of Alibaba Group today, ending his 20 year stay with the ecommerce giant.

Ma is set to leave the company he co-founded in the hands of CEO Daniel Zhang and vice chairman Joseph Tsai, who will step up to fill Ma’s current role. Despite standing down as chairman, Ma will continue to serve on the Alibaba board until 2020.

This is the latest step in Ma’s retirement plan, which will allow the Chinese businessman to turn his attention to his philanthropy work. Ma plans to spend much of the $44bn fortune he has amassed on improving education globally.

Apple expected to launch new iPhone

Apple CEO Tim Cook will take to the stage in Cupertino, California, today to unveil the company’s latest iPhone models. The company is expected to announce a replacement device for the iPhone XR, as well as pro versions of the iPhone XS and XS Max.

Apple has reportedly focused on improving camera quality in their pro devices. Likewise, battery life is also expected to get a boost, as well as the devices’ wireless charging capabilities.

The company generates close to 50% of its annual sales from the iPhone and its success is always closely tied to early sales of its new smartphone devices.

Disruption Summit Europe gets underway

Disruption Summit Europe will get underway today in London, giving senior business executives insight into how to prepare for the digital and post-digital eras.

Attendees will hear from business leaders from a range of industries, from the National Health Service’s Director of Digital Development Sam Shah, to LEGO’s Intrapreneur in Residence David Gram.

The event will follow three tracks: Change, Growth and Exchange, and cover topics such as 5G, data privacy and sustainable innovation.

