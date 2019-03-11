Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

NASA presents 2020 budget

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstein will today deliver the space agency’s 2020 budget, detailing how it plans to spend in the coming year.

The $21.5bn budget, the largest that NASA has received in a decade, was approved by Congress last week.

The budget is expected to include details on NASA’s plans to return astronauts to the Moon, followed by proposed missions to Mars. The agency hopes to begin trips to the Moon by the late 2020s, followed by trips to Mars in the 2030s.

Bridenstein will deliver an address at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, at 1pm local time (5pm London time).

Automation-focused 2020 election hopeful continues campaign

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang will continue his campaign in Iowa today, where he will meet with local politicians, businesses and voters.

Yang, who fears that automation will lead to high levels of unemployment and increased poverty rates, has proposed a universal basic income as a solution to these fears.

“Universal basic income is totally achievable in the US,” Yang previously told Verdict. “A value-added tax would generate hundreds of billions in revenue and harvest the gains from automation.”

Yang begins his Iowa visit with a speech at the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, starting at 8am.

Quantum explores digital disruption in publishing

Representatives from some of the world’s leading publishing companies will meet in London today to discuss how big data practices and other technologies are changing the industry at the Quantum Conference.

Alexandra Levit, author of Humanity Works, which explores how technology can be used to improve humans in the workforce, will deliver a session on human machine collaboration. Other sessions will explore how voice-first technology, and mobile devices are changing consumer habits, as well as how data can be used to boost the industry.

The Quantum Conference is being held at the Olympia Conference Centre, London, and will get underway at 9:30am local time.

