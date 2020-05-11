Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Uber holds annual shareholder meeting

Ride-hailing firm Uber will hold its annual shareholder meeting today following last week’s first-quarter results, which saw the US company post losses of $2.9bn for the period.

Today’s shareholder meeting, at 11:00am PT, takes place virtually due to the coronavirus, which has hit Uber particularly hard. Among the four-point agenda is a shareholder vote on the election of nine director nominees, and a non-binding vote on named-executive compensation pay.

“We are confident in our ability to weather this crisis and emerge stronger,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. “Our immediate focus is not just on ourselves, but on how we can play our part in ‘flattening the curve’ of transmission, and how we can be a vital resource to cities by bringing our network and logistics expertise to bear.”

Inter-Planetary Small Satellite Conference day one

Today is the first day of the Inter-Planetary Small Satellite Conference, which will this year take place in an online format because of the pandemic.

Organised by students, alumni, and staff from Caltech, MIT, Cornell, the University of Michigan, JPL, and NASA’s Small Spacecraft Systems Virtual Institute, the two-day event will explore concepts that will assist with future interplanetary small satellite missions.

Among the speakers are Florence Tan, chair of the Small Spacecraft Coordination Group at NASA Headquarters; and Vlada Stamenkovic, research scientist at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

France eyes test phase for Covid-19 contact-tracing app

France is expected to enter the testing phase of its “StopCOVID” contact-tracing app as early as today as the country begins to unwind its lockdown measures.

The app, like many being rolled out in Europe, uses short-range Bluetooth signals to anonymously keep a log of people that come into close contact with one another and automatically send an alert if they’ve encountered someone that tests positive for Covid-19.

France and the UK have both opted to ‘centralised’ apps, which have raised concerns among privacy experts. “There’s nothing magical about this app, but it’s not technological coquetry either,” minister for digital affairs Cedric O wrote on online publishing platform Medium. “It’s only useful if it’s integrated into a global health system.”

