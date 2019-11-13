Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Cisco announces Q1 results

Technology giant Cisco will report its first-quarter earnings results today, with investors looking for positive news that will set the tone for 2020.

The announcement follows forward guidance that included a lower-than-expected trajectory, causing share prices to fall.

This is accompanied by wider fears of a slowdown in the tech sector, making positive results key to confidence in the sector for next year.

Experts are predicting 8% bottom line growth to $0.81 per share, with a small increase in net sales to $13.08bn.

The results will be announced via an earnings call at 1:30pm PT (9:30pm London time).

US House continues probe into big tech’s power

The US House Committee On The Judiciary will today continue on ongoing investigation into whether big tech is too powerful, entitled Online Platforms and Market Power.

Focusing particular on the Big Four – Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple – the investigation has been going on for the past six months.

Today’s hearing, the fourth in the series, is entitled Perspectives of the Antitrust Agencies. It not yet clear who will be giving evidence, but the hearing is likely to focus on whether the Big Four’s activities constitute a monopoly.

Set to begin from 2pm EST (5pm London time), the hearing with be streamed on the House’s website.

Clinton and Gillard to discuss equality

Former US Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton and former Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard will today talk at an event at King’s College London in the UK.

The first in a series of talks entitled World Questions, the event is hosted by The Policy Institute and the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The two political leaders will discuss the challenges around equality between women and men, as well as their experiences as female leaders.

The event, which begins at 3pm London time, will be live streamed via King’s College’s YouTube channel.