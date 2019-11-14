Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Chris Wylie tackles AI and data protection

Chris Wylie, the Cambridge Analytica whistleblower and now director of research for H&M, will today discuss how AI systems are being and can be used for cultural trends forecasting in a keynote talk at Big Data LDN.

The talk is entitled Cambridge Analytica, Trend Forecasting and the Future of Data Protection.

It will include commentary on his time at the now infamous organisation, as well as how AI is changing the global marketplace and how data can best be protected in the process.

Wylie’s keynote will begin at 3:50pm London time.

Wired publishes annual trend report

Media giant Wired will today publish its annual trend report, which each year identifies the key factors that will shape the development of society in the coming year.

Entitled Wired World in 2020, the report will cover trends across the environment, medicine, politics, science, culture and art.

Last year’s report included mini satellites, deepfake videos, blockchain in art and the rise of women of colour as a key voting bloc.

James Dyson award winner announced

Today will see the winner of the James Dyson award announced, from a pool of student-designed projects.

Awarded yearly, it recognises emerging talent in design engineering, with a cash prize given to the winner to kick-start their career.

The international winner nets £30,000, with £5,000 for their university, while international runners up get £5,000 and national winners get £2,000. The award also carries considerable prestige within the industry.

James Dyson will select the winners from a shortlist of 20, with medical technology designs dominating the list.

