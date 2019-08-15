Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

US Director of National Intelligence leaves post

Dan Coats, the United States’ Director of National Intelligence, will leave his post today, as confirmed by President Donald Trump earlier this week. His exit is believed to be in response to concerns over Trump’s foreign policy.

Trump was reportedly keen for John Ratcliffe, a Republican politician who currently serves on the House Intelligence Committee, to step up as his replacement. However, Trump has since withdrawn his support following criticism that Ratcliffe is under-qualified for the top job.

Ratcliffe is relatively new to the committee, having joined in January. However, he previously served as the leader of the Homeland Security subcommittee on cybersecurity.

Capital One breach suspect faces detention hearing

Paige Thompson, who is believed to have been behind the Capital One data breach that saw the data of more than 100 million customers stolen, faces a detention hearing today at the Washington district court.

Thompson, a former Amazon Web Services software engineer, is thought to have claimed online that she was behind the Capital One breach, as well as attacks launched against other organisations.

Capital One expects the breach to result in losses of between $100m to $150m. Thompson faces up to five years in prison for computer fraud and abuse if found guilty.

Alibaba posts Q1 results amid economic issues

Chinese technology giant Alibaba will report its financial results from the first quarter of 2019 today as the United States-China trade war continues to weigh on Chinese stocks.

Alibaba stock is down approximately 5% since the start of the month, after the Trump administration announced new tariffs. According to Reuters, analysts are expecting China’s biggest tech companies to record the slowest growth in six quarters in Q1 as a result.

However, strong growth of its cloud business could provide a boost to Alibaba’s top-line growth. Revenues from cloud increased by 76% year-over-year in Q4 2018, and it is an area that is expected to perform well again in Q1.

Q1 results will be announced by a conference call, scheduled for 7:30am ET (12:30pm London time).

