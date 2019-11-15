Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Twitter finalises political advertising policy

Twitter will today release the final details of its new policy preventing political advertising on the social media platform.

The news follows an announcement on the topic by CEO Jack Dorsey on 30 October, where he outlined the company’s plans to ban political ads.

Today will see details, such as what the company defines as political, released. The updated policy will come into effect on 22 November.

Twitter’s plans are in sharp contrast to Facebook’s approach to the issue, which has said it will not factcheck the adverts of political candidates.

Jeremy Corbyn outlines digital infrastructure plans

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will today outline the party’s plans on digital infrastructure in the UK in a speech at 11am.

The speech is expected to tackle how the party plans to develop digital infrastructure in the country, which is considered vital to the UK’s future growth, particularly in a post-Brexit environment.

It comes as the UK’s political parties ramp up to a snap general election, which is set to be held on 12 December.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell and Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey are also expected to attend.

Gaming industry winners awarded

Leading creators and developers in the video games industry will today be honoured with the Golden Joystick Awards.

The awards, which are held by UK magazine Games Radar, will celebrate achievement in the gaming industry, as well as providing exclusive previews of upcoming games.

It will be held at Bloomsbury Big Top in London, and hosted by comedian and Assassins Creed voice actor Danny Wallace.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The event will be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch from 3:45pm London time.