Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Trump hosts G7 coronavirus videoconference

G7 world leaders will meet via videoconference today to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

US President Donald Trump will host his counterparts from the UK, France, Canada, Italy, France, Germany, and Japan. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will stand in for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently recovering after being hospitalised by Covid-19.

While Raab is expected to push for international collaboration on efforts from vaccines to tests, Trump has come under strong criticism this week after he said he would halt funding to the World Health Organisation.

Tata Consultancy Services posts full-year results

Indian multinational Tata Consultancy Services is scheduled to posts its financial results for the fourth quarter of the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Given the current climate, how long do you anticipate it will take for the global economy to recover post Covid-19? Less than one year

One year to less than three years

Three years to less than five years

More than five years View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The NSE Stock Exchange-listed company, which offers IT services and business consulting, is expected to see a dent in revenues because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Much of the world, including India, entered into lockdown in March, the final month of the quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, analysts expect Tata’s revenue to rise by 2.9%.

Fortune reveals World’s 50 greatest leaders 2020

Financial magazine Fortune today reveals its top 50 world leaders across all industries, including business, government, philanthropy, and the arts.

In 2019 Bill and Melinda Gates took the top spot for their philanthropic efforts via the Gates Foundation.

Tech leaders featured prominently in last year’s ranking, with Tencent’s Pony Ma, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Apple’s Tim Cook all making the top 15.

It is likely that, after being crowned Time’s Person of the Year in 2019, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will climb from her sixth-place entry on last year’s Fortune list.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email