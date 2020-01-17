Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Big tech scrutinised by House Judiciary Committee

The House Judiciary Committee today holds the fifth hearing in a series that investigates the power of big tech.

A bipartisan effort from the Antitrust Subcommittee, the hearings have looked into the control held by online platforms and the dominance they have in the market.

Witnesses in today’s proceedings include Sonos CEO Patrick Spence, PopSockets founder David Barnett, Basecamp founder David Hansson and Tile vice president Kirsten Daru.

The hearing takes place at 10am (5pm GMT) at the University of Colorado, US.

Do you believe Huawei is a national security threat to the UK? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Extinction Rebellion begins HS2 protest

Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion will join forces with other pressure groups to protest the government’s plans to create a high-speed rail link from London to Birmingham and to Manchester and Leeds.

Phase one of HS2 faces a delay of up to five years, with the controversial project raising concerns about its cost and the effect it will have on those that live near it.

Save Colne Valley, which aims to protect trees from being felled to make way for the line, will be present alongside the Stop HS2 group and Extinction Rebellion.

Protests are expected to last until Monday. One group of campaigners has spent more than three months living in a protest camp at Cubbington Wood in Warwickshire.

Experian Group posts trading update

Consumer credit reporting firm Experian today posts a trading update for the third quarter of the 2019-20 financial year.

The multinational collects and aggregates data on over one billion people and businesses.

Its credit monitoring is often offered to consumers who have had their data compromised in a breach, such as when rival Equifax was hacked.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

The London Stock Exchange-listed firm recently added anti-fraud and identity theft products to its portfolio.