Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Mark Zuckerberg addresses free speech concerns

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will today address the thorny issue of online free speech at a talk at Georgetown University in Washington DC, the US.

The talk is the first in a series held by Georgetown’s Institute of Politics and Public Service from leaders in media, politics, technology and government under the heading Democracy in the Digital Age.

It will see Zuckerberg discuss the issue of maintaining freedom of expression while tackling misinformation and hate speech and preserving privacy and data security.

His talk will be followed by questions from students, which are likely to address the frequent criticisms Facebook has faced surrounding such issues, particularly in light of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The talk will begin at 1pm EDT.

Ericsson announces third quarter results

Ericsson will today report its Q3 results, with the Swedish technology giant not expected to beat earnings estimates.

While the company has a strong few months with its 5G business, netting a number of key contracts as many Western nations distance themselves from market leader Huawei, it has faced challenges in other areas.

Most notably, Ericsson warned in September that these results would be impacted by a provision of 12bn Swedish krona (£940m) that has been set aside in case the company is fined in ongoing investigations by US authorities. Ericsson has co-operating voluntarily with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice regarding potential non-compliance with the US Foreign Corrupt Policies Act.

The results will be covered in an investor update held at 2pm BST that will be available to stream via Ericsson’s website.

EGX kicks off in London

EGX, the UK’s largest event dedicated to the videogame industry will begin today, with fans, media and industry flocking to test in-development blockbusters, compete in tournaments and meet industry heavyweights.

The event will include opportunities to test games including 2K’s Borderlands 3, Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Bohemia Interactive’s DayZ.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

There is also a significant indie games presence through the Rezzed Zone, which showcases the best of the UK’s burgeoning indie games industry, and esports, which will be hosted across two different stages.

EGX will run from 17 – 20 October at London’s ExCel.