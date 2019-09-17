Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Supreme Court hears UK parliament prorogation appeal

The United Kingdom’s Supreme Court will hear a legal challenge to the prorogation of parliament today.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson suspended parliament until 14 October in a bid to stop efforts to extend the Brexit deadline in the event on a no-deal outcome. Despite a High Court case ruling that the move was lawful, the Scottish Court of Session later ruled the opposite.

Following the events, the UK’s technology industry has called for “clarity, leadership and direction”, regardless of Brexit’s outcome.

The hearing to reach a final decision is set to take place over several days at the Supreme Court in London, England.

NASA Orbiter passes over lost Chandrayaan 2 lander

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter is expected to pass over the crash site of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan 2 Vikram lander, which crashed into the Moon’s surface after it lost communication on 7 September.

ISRO chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan has previously confirmed a “hard landing”. However, the NASA pass over should provide a better idea of the lander’s position and condition. Images are set to be released to help with the analysis of the craft.

Both the ISRO and NASA have attempted to establish contact with the Vikram lander since communication was lost, but have been unsuccessful.

There is a 14-day window to establish communication. After that, the region of the Moon will no longer be exposed to sunlight, and the solar-powered lander will no longer be able to operate.

MIT holds EmTech conference

MIT Technology Review’s EmTech conference gets underway today, where experts in technology, business and culture will discuss emerging technologies and the impact that they are likely to have on the global economy.

This year’s conference will focus on themes such as the security risks of advancements in computing, climate change, and technology’s impact on health and ageing.

Attendees will get to hear from speakers such as Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute founder Yoshua Bengio, McAfee chief technical strategist Candace Worley, and OneWeb executive chairman Greg Wyler. Likewise, speakers from technology giants such as Facebook, Google and Ping An will also be taking part.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

EmTech is taking place at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts, over the next three days.