3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Second round of Brexit talks cancelled

The next stage of Brexit negotiations between the UK and the European Union have been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

The UK’s Europe advisor, David Frost, and EU negotiator Michel Barnier, were due to meet today to continue talks until the COVID-10 pandemic caused global disruption and travel bans.

The UK is currently in a transition period, where it continues to be a part of the EU in all but name until the 31 December.

According to the Telegraph, the UK and EU are both seeking a mutually agreed extension to Brexit talks.

Samsung shareholder meeting

Electronics giant Samsung holds its annual meeting of shareholders, in which the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic is expected to weigh heavily.

The outbreak has seen Samsung factories close, like many other technology firms. Some production, primarily in South Korea, has been moved to Vietnam.

Pre-coronavirus Samsung was already experiencing a slump in its semiconductor business. Net profit has also fallen for the past five straight quarters.

The physical annual shareholder meeting will still take place, but Samsung has asked participants to use electronic voting for the first time.

Russia travel ban takes effect

Russia has banned foreign nationals entering the country as of today in a bid to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

The measures, due to last until 1 May, follow similar travel restrictions put in place by the US and much of Europe.

Despite its close proximity and close relationship with China, Russia has recorded just 114 cases of COVID-19.

Russia’s travel ban will not apply to diplomatic representatives, aeroplane crew members and some other categories of people.