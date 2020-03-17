Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Verdict Magazine issue two has been released, offering long reads on key subjects across enterprise technology. You can read it here.

2020 hasn’t exactly got off to the most stable start. The coronavirus has spread rapidly around the world, upending businesses across the world of technology and plunging the stock markets into chaos. But while the future may seem uncertain, there is huge potential ahead.

In this issue of Verdict Magazine, we’re not avoiding the c-word, but we are looking beyond it, to the technologies, trends and companies that are changing the game both in the coming year and far beyond.

First, however, let’s talk about Mobile World Congress, which became one of the first global events to fall victim to the coronavirus. In recognition of this upheaval, we’ve put together a special report on MWC, exploring how it came to be cancelled, what would and could have happened if it had gone ahead, and whether digital conferences are the way forward in a future where pandemics are expected to become more commonplace.

Away from that, we take a look at trends that are happening regardless of the coronavirus, from the rise of blockchain to the creep of subscription models, to topics far beyond in the world of technology.

Highlights form Verdict Magazine issue two

Check out the issue highlights here:

MWC: The Tech Event That Never Happened

A Verdict Magazine Special Report covering how Mobile World Congress came to be cancelled, what might have happened, key telecoms trends and the potential of virtual conferences.

Life as a Service: The Unstoppable Rise of the Subscription Model

In the past few years we’ve witnessed subscription models spread from the software space to almost every industry vertical. There are few items you now need to own to possess. But where will it end?

CTO Talk: NVIDIA’s Steve Oberlin

We hear from NVIDIA CTO and supercomputer pioneer Steve Oberlin about the most exciting technologies down the road, the importance of luck and why you should distrust yourself most.

How Square Mile Farms is Bringing Vertical Farming to the Office

London-based startup Square Mile Farms is making waves with its efforts to bring vertical farms to the corporate office environment. We explore the benefits of vertical farming.

Blockchain in Business:Will Blockchain Come of Age in 2020?

Blockchain technology has been on the alleged verge of disrupting almost every industry for the past few years, but so far the real world benefits have been relatively rare. Could that change in 2020?

Urban Air Mobility: An At-A-Glance Guide

Covering emerging air-based transport solutions, urban air mobility is a nascent market attracting considerable investor interest. In this animated guide, we look at the state of the market.

What is Low-Code and Could It Turbocharge Your Business?

In the past decade low-code development platforms have become an increasingly popular tool in the enterprise tech suite. We explore the pros and cons of the technology with key low-code providers

Project Euphonia: Making Speech Recognition Accessible to All

Voice technology, be it digital assistants, real-time translation, or smart tech, is having a growing impact on everyday life. But where does this leave those for whom voice technology is not accessible?

Bot Appétit! How Karakuri Robots Are Bringing Hyper-Personalisation to Food

Ocado-backed Karakuri is taking on a challenge many others have failed at: introducing robots to the food service industry. We find out how it is making hyper-personalisation work for restaurants

