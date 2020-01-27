Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

We are delighted to announce the launch of Verdict Magazine, a bi-monthly digital magazine on the must-read topics in enterprise technology.

Launching today, Verdict Magazine is designed for members of the C-Suite, managers and anyone else who is interested in new developments in the enterprise technology space, from cybersecurity threats to new developments in AI, 5G, data management and beyond.

We combine compelling interviews with some of the most important people in tech with insightful analysis and intelligent yet accessible coverage of the latest technologies. And the result is a business-focused digital magazine you’ll actually want to read.

In this issue of Verdict Magazine

Highlights from the first issue include:

Google and the Responsible AI Challenge

Google is a well-established leader in artificial intelligence, but how is the company taking on the thorny issue of ethics?

Werner Vogels: “Society Is Not Keeping Up In Terms Of Responsible Use of Technology”

Amazon CTO and programming rockstar Werner Vogels on moving out of academia, the most exciting technologies ahead and the joy of motorcycles

Postal Peril: How Warshipping Could Deliver Hackers Right to Your Front Door

Charles Henderson, head of IBM X-Force Red, explains the unusual threat of warshipping, and why you shouldn’t trust complimentary jelly donuts

Networking the Ryder Cup: Using Data to Power Golf’s Biggest Games

Golf may not seem like the most high-tech sport, but when it comes to using data, it has long been a pioneer

Think Like a Poker Player – Don’t Gamble With Your Cybersecurity

Liv Boeree is one of the most successful female poker players in history, having scooped up $3.5m in tournament winnings during a 15-year career

Going for Gold: How Cybercriminals Could Target 2020’s Biggest Events

The New Year promises to be a big one, with Brexit, a summer of sports and the US presidential election all falling within 2020

Read the first issue of Verdict Magazine now.