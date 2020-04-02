Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Ballot closes for Labour leadership contest

Members of the Labour Party have until noon today to place their vote for the next Labour leader.

The remaining candidates are Lisa Nandy, Keir Starmer and Rebecca Long-Bailey, with Starmer the favourite.

Whoever wins will lead a party reduced to 203 MPs in the 2019 general election.

The result is announced on 4 April.

EU discusses Covid-19 medical gear logistics

The European Parliament’s Internal Market Committee meets today to discuss the movement of essential goods during the pandemic, such as medical gear, across borders.

Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton will join the meeting in Belgium remotely to provide an update about “the way EU countries are implementing the green lane border crossings” to ensure such goods are reaching those who need them most.

Breton will also provide an update on the EU’s joint purchase of medical supplies and the production of essential goods by European companies.

The meeting takes place at 10:30 am local time.

ONS publishes UK economy coronavirus stats

The Office for National Statistics publishes data this morning about the state of the UK economy for March.

The dataset is associated with the Faster Indicators of UK economic activity research project, lead by the Data Science Campus at the ONS.

Its aim is to provide a monthly close-to-real-time big data and administrative datasets. The UK economy entered lockdown on 23 March, bringing much economic activity to a halt.

The statistics will be published online at 9:30am BST.