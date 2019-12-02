Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Cyber Monday continues sales bonanza

The frenzy around discounted products continues today with Cyber Monday.

Taking place shortly after Black Friday, Cyber Monday focuses on discounts found online, with e-commerce sites large and small offering price cuts on their ranges.

However, while there are considerable savings to be had, shoppers have been warned to be wary about deals, which are not always better than at other times of the year.

Meanwhile, online retailers will be facing their own technology challenges, with many contending with massive surges in traffic.

Astronauts conduct key ISS spacewalk

Today will see astronauts on the International Space Station continue repairs on the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS) during a spacewalk.

Conducted by Expedition 61 crew members Flight Engineer Andrew Morgan and European Space Agency Commander Luca Parmitano, the spacewalk will see the astronauts attach a new thermal control system to the AMS.

The spacewalk will be televised via NASA TV.

Leaders meet for off-the-record business discussions

Today will see the launch of the Milken Institute London Dialogues 2019, a series of invite-only off-the-record discussions on subjects that include financial markets, workforce talent, technology, philanthropy and health.

The event is only open to what the institute – a US-based think tank – describes as “a carefully selected group of leaders” within technology, business, philanthropy, government and health.

Held across multiple venues, the Dialogues take place between today and 5 December.

