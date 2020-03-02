Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

First round of Brexit negotiations begins

Negotiations get underway today to carve out the future relationship between the UK and the European Union post-Brexit.

While the Withdrawal Agreement covered the manner in which the UK leaves the EU, these talks will determine the future relationship between the two.

Formal negotiations will cover everything from tariffs to data sharing to security. The UK’s team is led by David Frost, while the EU team is led by Michel Barnier.

Boris Johnson has indicated he wants a ‘Canada-style’ trade deal and recently said he wants a clean break by 1 January 2021.

OECD gives economic outlook amid coronavirus

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) will today publish its near-term prospects for the global economy.

The interim report will take into account the impact that coronavirus, formally known as Covid-19, has had on economies. Panic from the outbreak has routed financial markets, which suffered record losses last week.

Tech companies have taken a battering from the sell-off, with firms such as Apple affected by supply chain disruption as a result of the outbreak.

The OECD’s chief economist Laurence Boone will present the findings, along with recommendations, at a press conference at 11am CET.

Morgan Stanley hosts TMT conference

Investment bank Morgan Stanley will today hold its annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, US.

The four-day event will explore the biggest trends for 2020 and include discussions on some of the key themes facing the technology sector.

Among the participants at this year’s conference are Snap Inc’s chief Evan Spiegel, Anterix chief financial officer Tim Gray, and Fastly chief Joshua Bixby.

