Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Gamescom gets underway

The video game industry will travel to Cologne, Germany, today for the start of Gamescom, one of the world’s leading gaming trade expos.

With the industry’s leading developers and publishers – including heavyweights Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony – on hand to showcase their upcoming releases, Gamescom attracts thousands of attendees each year.

Google will also be taking part in Gamescom this year in order to show off its Google Stadia streaming system, which is set to launch later this year.

Gamescom is taking place at The Koelnmesse exhibition centre, beginning with a trade and media day today.

Medtronic announces Q1 earnings

The world’s largest medical device company will today announce its financial results from the first quarter of 2019.

Analysts expect the company to post positive results, largely thanks to Medtronic’s successful growth strategy and an ageing population. The company is doing particularly well in the cardiac and vascular medtech market, where sales of its left ventricular assist device, transcatheter aortic valve replacement, drug-coated balloons, atrial fibrillation ablation and insertable diagnostics have grown rapidly.

Medtronic is expected to announce revenues of $7.3bn for the quarter, equalling an earnings per share of $1.17, according to AlphaStreet.

India’s Chandrayaan enters Moon’s orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s second Moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, is set to enter orbit today, a month after it was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission consists of an orbiter, a lander and a land rover, which will map the Moon’s south polar region and look for water in its surface.

The orbiter will complete five maneuvers over the next 13 days to take it closer to the Moon’s surface, on the 20th, 21st, 28th, 30th August and 1st September.

