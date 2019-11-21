Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

Startups head to Helsinki for Slush 2019

Entrepreneurs, investors and researchers head to Helsinki, Finland, today to hear from the hottest startups seeking to change the world.

Launched in 2008, Slush has gathered larger crowds with each year to become the world’s leading startup event. In 2018, people attended, including 2,600 startups.

This year’s speakers include John Collison, co-founder and president of Stripe, Markus Villig, founder and CEO of Bolt and Ines Ures, chief marketing officer at Deliveroo.

The two-day event takes place at the Helsinki Exhibition & Conference Centre.

The Economist publishes World in 2020 edition

The Economist today publishes its annual special edition taking a look at the biggest trends likely to shape the year ahead.

Last year it predicted that the biggest story of 2019 would be the ‘Battle for Europe’. This centred on the European Parliamentary elections and the “fragmentation of European politics”, not just the UK’s prolonged divorce from the European Union.

The World in 2020 will explore the trends shaping politics, business, finance, science and technology.

Possible topics may include the 2020 presidential campaign, urban air mobility, 5G and, of course, Brexit.

Obama speaks at Dreamforce

Barack Obama will speak at Dreamforce, Salesforce’s annual conference, in San Francisco, US.

The 44th president of the United States will spend an hour talking on stage with Salesforce chairman and co-CEO Marc Benioff.

The conference focuses on cloud computing technology solutions, partner solutions and services.

Dreamforce’s star-studded line-up also includes a keynote from US Women’s National Team caption Megan Rapinoe, Apple CEO Tim Cook and actor Emilia Clarke.

The four-day conference takes place at the Moscone Center and concludes on Friday.