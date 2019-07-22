Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

China and UAE state visit to cement trade ties

China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will today cement diplomatic and trade ties with an official visit to China from Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Zayed will be hosted by Xi Jinping, president of China, with the two set to hold talks today.

The leaders are expected to discuss cooperation between the two nations across numerous industries, as well as trade and key international topics.

The visit follows an official visit to the UAE by Xi Jinping in 2018.

Liberal Democrats announce new leader

The Liberal Democrats, the third largest political party in the UK, will today announce their new leader, who will succeed Vince Cable.

The winning candidate, either Ed Davey or Jo Swinson, will be tasked with building on recent successes after an exit from a coalition government in 2015 saw the party’s presence in Parliament collapse.

The party has more recently adopted a staunch anti-Brexit position, which has significantly improved its popularity with the electorate.

Cable announced his intention to step down in March, but stayed on to support the party through the local and European Parliament elections in May, where it made notable gains.

The announcement will be made at 4pm London time.

BA pilots consider summer strike

British Airways pilots will today participate in a ballot to decide whether they will go on strike in early August.

The strike action relates to an ongoing dispute over pay. Previously the airline had offered an 11.5% increase over three years, but this was rejected by the two unions representing the pilots.

If the strike takes place, it could result in significant disruption to holidaymakers’ summer plans, and potentially be extremely damaging to the airline’s profits.