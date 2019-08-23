Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Disney provides streaming service update

The D23 EXPO, an annual event held by the official fan club for The Walt Disney Company, gets underway today.

Among endless reveals about the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, Disney is set to provide an update on its upcoming Disney+ streaming service, which is set to challenge the dominance of services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

A two-hour panel discussion is scheduled for 3:30pm PT (23:30pm London time) to discuss the service, with details such as pricing, pre-subscription and bundles expected to be announced.

Cloud providers await Pentagon contract decision

Today marks the initial date set by the Pentagon to award its cloud-computing contract, the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) plan.

JEDI is the Pentagon’s largest cloud computing project to date, and could be worth as much as $10bn to the selected provider over a 10 year period.

The contract is set to speed up use of cloud computing systems by the US military. However, the process is currently under review over claims by lawmakers and rival cloud providers that the selection process was rigged to favour Amazon Web Services.

As a result, it is unlikely that the contract will be awarded today, with Pentagon spokesperson Elissa Smith stating that a decision won’t be made until the review is complete.

Insomnia gaming festival returns

Following on from Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, the United Kingdom’s biggest gaming festival gets underway today, where companies will gather to show off their latest titles and hardware.

The trade show will give gamers a chance to test the latest games from the industry’s leading developers and publishers, including Nintendo, Sony and Ubisoft. The likes of Razer, Corsair, Overclockers and more will also be on hand to show off the latest in gaming technology, from graphics cards to virtual reality headsets.

Insomnia is taking place at the NEC (National Exhibition Centre) in Birmingham, England, over the next four days.

