Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

US Senate holds antitrust hearing

The United States Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy, and Consumer Rights will today hold a hearing titled ‘Oversight of the Enforcement of the Antitrust Laws’.

US lawmakers continue to push for tighter regulation on big US tech companies, such as Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon, which many feel have been engaging in practices that stifle competition and innovation.

The session will call on the likes of Joseph Simons, chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, and Makan Delrahim, assistant attorney general of the Antitrust Division, to give evidence.

The Oversight of the Enforcement of the Antitrust Laws hearing is taking place at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington DC, starting at 4:30pm local time (7:30pm London time).

Asus launches first smartphone powered by gaming-focused chip

Asus will today launch its ROG (Republic of Gamers) Phone 2 smartphone, providing gamers with a handset that offers enhanced performance, sound quality, and customisation.

These upgrades will be provided by the Snapdragon 855 Plus, Qualcomm’s enhanced processor, which has been designed to improve gaming and virtual reality experiences on mobile devices. The ROG Phone 2 will be the first device to make use of the upgraded chip.

Running at 2.96GHz instead of 2.84GHz, gamers can expect a speed boost of up to 15% compared to phones using Qualcomm’s standard 855 chip. Users will also benefit from a screen boasting a 120Hz refresh rate.

Asus confirmed the ROG Phone 2’s launch via Chinese social media network Weibo earlier this month.

South Korea raises Japan trade conflict at WTO meeting

South Korea will push for a resolution to its ongoing trade conflict with Japan at the World Trade Organisation’s general council meeting, which is taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, over the next two days.

Japan curbed exports of vital materials needed to produce microchips and displays to South Korea last month, which has put pressure on the country’s technology sector. This was in retaliation to South Korea’s handling of lawsuits opened against Japanese businesses by wartime labourers.

South Korea’s WTO delegation will be led by Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy deputy minister Kim Seung-ho, which will argue that Japan has violated WTO rules.

