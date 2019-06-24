Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Monday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

NASA launches Deep Space Atomic Clock

NASA will today launch its Deep Space Atomic Clock after two decades of development.

Spacecrafts currently rely on a system that bounces signals to and from Earth in order to determine their location and destination. Depending on where a spacecraft is located, it can take up to a few hours for it to receive a signal. Placing an atomic clock in space will allow astronauts to receive this information faster.

It is thought that this technology could be used in self-driving spacecrafts in the future. A spacecraft fitted with an atomic clock would be able to use the signals it receives to determine its location and recalculate its route.

The Deep Space Atomic Clock will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket along with a number of other military, government and research satellites.

Premier League champions hold five-day startup accelerator

Premier League football champions Manchester City will kick off a five-day accelerator event, welcoming 11 startups to showcase how they can solve some of the challenges that the club’s network of football clubs face.

Startups are tasked with creating solutions that will help the club to improve stadiums such as Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, focusing on issues such as improving energy efficiency, improving access to in-stadium services, engaging supporters on matchdays, providing personalised experiences and making Manchester City accessible to a global audience.

Tottenham Hotspur set the bar with the opening of the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this year, which the club says is the “most technologically advanced stadia ever built”. However, Manchester City hopes to match this by “unearthing the next generation of start-ups”.

Musk honoured for SpaceX achievements at Starmus

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk will be honoured with the Stephen Hawking Medal for science communication today at Starmus Festival, a leading event for those in the space, art and music industries.

Musk will be joined by the likes of NASA astronauts Tim Peake and Chris Hadfield, entertainers such as Bill Nye and Brian May, and business minds like Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith and Tony Fadell, the inventor of the Apple iPod.

Starmus is taking place at the Hallenstadion event space in Zurich, Switzerland, over the next six days.

Musk will be honoured at a medal ceremony, which is scheduled for 8pm local time (7pm London time).

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email