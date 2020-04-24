Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Barnier gives Brexit update

The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, is to provide an update on this week’s Brexit negotiations.

David Frost, the UK’s lead negotiator, and Barnier carried out talks on the nature of the UK’s exit from the EU via videoconference after discussions were put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.

Two more rounds of negotiations are scheduled to take place ahead of a key high-level meeting in June, with the UK still set to exit the transition phase on 31 Decemeber. Today’s press conference takes place at 12:15pm BST.

Verizon posts Q1 results

US telecommunications firm Verizon is scheduled to post its earnings for the first quarter of the year before the markets open at 8:30am (1:30pm BST).

Given the current climate, how long do you anticipate it will take for the global economy to recover post Covid-19? Less than one year

One year to less than three years

Three years to less than five years

More than five years View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Verizon’s share price is down 4% year to date, but it has outperformed a market routed by the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 100 index, which Verizon is a part of, is down 13% for the same period. Analysts forecast revenue to come in at $32.41bn, a 0.90% increase on the same period last year.

The US’ largest wireless carrier by subscribers is somewhat shielded from a likely recession because consumers are likely to cut other expenditures before wireless – particularly if people are spending more time indoors.

Hubble Space Telescope celebrates 30 years

Today marks 30 years since the Hubble Space Telescope launched into low-Earth orbit.

During its three decades, the space-based optical observatory has looked outwards into the universe unimpeded by the Earth’s atmosphere, making 1.3 million observations that have furthered our understanding of the cosmos.

Named after American astronomer Edwin P. Hubble, the telescope is operated by NASA, the ESA and the STScI.

Thursday’s Highlights