3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Theresa May steps down as UK Prime Minister

Theresa May is set to step down as leader of the Conservative Party, and subsequently the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, today, after failing to get Parliament to agree to her Brexit deal.

After topping the polls throughout the six-week voting period, former Mayor of London Boris Johnson was confirmed as her successor yesterday ahead of May’s Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Johnson has vowed to pull the UK out of the European Union without delay on the October 31 deadline, even if they have yet to reach a new deal, which could have a costly impact on the UK’s technology industry.

Facebook publishes quarterly results

Facebook will kick off a flurry of big tech financial results today, with investors keen to see how the social media platform has responded to the regulatory pressure is currently faces.

Facebook has come under fire from lawmakers around the world for its poor handling of personal data, as well as the sharing of fake news and harmful content across its platform. Facebook’s promise of a “more private” experience, while deemed necessary, could hit its advertising revenue.

Facebook stock has increased by 51% already in 2019, and is fast approaching its record high set in 2018. That strong performance is expected to continue, with the tech giant tipped to announce revenues of $16.5bn for the second quarter, up 25% year-over-year.

Facebook will announce its results at 2pm PT (10pm London time).

Mueller appears before House committees

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is set to publicly detail the relationship between the Trump campaign and Russia, as well as possible efforts made by the President of the United States to obstruct justice.

Despite widespread speculation that President of the United States Donald Trump may have been aware of or involved in a campaign launched by Russia to discredit the Hillary Clinton campaign ahead of the 2016 US presidential election, Mueller’s investigation did not conclude that Trump had colluded with Russia.

Russia was found to have launched a large-scale operation to influence the election. Clinton’s email account was hacked by a group believed to be linked to Russia’s intelligence agency, while social media bots were used to spread disinformation between voters.

Mueller will take part in an open hearing before the House Judiciary and House Intelligence Committees at Rayburn House, Washington DC, starting at 8:30am local time (1:30pm London time).

