Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

USTR concludes China tariff hearing

The United States Trade Representatives (USTR) today concludes a hearing to decide whether more China-made products should be hit with tariffs in the ongoing US-China trade war.

USTR announced last month that smartphones, tablets and laptops could be included on a list of more than 3,800 products hit with import charges of up to 25%.

US tech companies have come together to oppose the plans. The likes of Dell, HP and Microsoft have issued a joint statement claiming that it would “disproportionately harm” US consumers and business, while having little impact on China’s tech practices. The three companies, who are responsible for more than 50% of notebook and tablet sales in the US market, say that tariffs would push up the cost to customers by as much as 19%.

Google pushes users to send confidential emails

Google will automatically switch on its confidentiality mode by default from today in a bid to stop the contents of emails ending up in the wrong hands.

These tools allow users to set expiration dates and access codes, or to revoke sent emails. Likewise, users will also be able to decide whether recipients can forward, copy, print or download their emails.

Google launched its confidential email tools in 2018 in beta last year. However, enabling these tools required some effort on the sender’s part. Now the tools will be available with a click of a button when a user goes to write a new email.

These emails will be stored in the Google’s cloud storage Vault, and will require recipients to click on a link in order to see the contents of a received email.

Automotive summit explores future of transport

The SMMT International Automotive Summit 2019 takes place today, bringing together leaders in the automotive industry, including those from business, government and the media, to discuss the future of the industry.

This year’s conference, the 11th since it launched, will focus on topics such as the future of business after Brexit, the move to renewable energy sources, and the impact of technology in the workplace.

Attendees will hear from the likes of German Ambassador Peter Wittig, Committee on Climate Change CEO Chris Stark, Octopus Electric Vehicles CEO Fiona Howarth and Managing Director of VOlkswagen Group UK Alex Smith.

The conference is being held at Savoy Place in London, United Kingdom, beginning at 8:30am local time.

