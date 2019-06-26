Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

MWC Shanghai shows off Asia’s technological advancements

The Mobile World Congress will head to Shanghai, China, this week, where technology giants and startups will come together to showcase the latest advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence and the internet of things.

Today, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is expected to unveil the world’s first phone with an under-display camera. If the rumours prove true, this will be the first device with an uninterrupted display that does not require a notch or hole to fit the camera. The company previously gave its followers a sneak peek at the technology on social media.

MWC Shanghai attendees will also get to hear from the likes of Huawei deputy chairman Ken Hu, chairman of Qualcomm China Frank Meng and ZTE president Xu Ziyang throughout the event.

MWC Shanghai is taking place over the next three days at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

Nissan holds annual shareholder’s meeting

Japanese automotive manufacturer Nissan will today hold its annual shareholders meeting, where the company will vote on its proposed governance reform plan in the wake of the Carlos Ghosn scandal.

The former chairman and CEO of Renault and Nissan, and chairman of Mitsubishi Motors, was dismissed from his roles late last year following his arrest for allegedly under-reporting his earnings by $44m over a five year period.

The reform has been proposed to increase scrutiny of executives across the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi partnership, in order to stop too much power falling into one person’s hands, as it did with Ghosn.

The meeting is taking place at the Pacifico Yokohama convention centre in Yokohama, Japan, starting at 10am local time.

MPs scrutinise drone use in the UK

Members of Parliament from the United Kingdom’s Science and Technology Committees will today take part in an evidence session on commercial and recreational drone use in the UK as part of an inquiry into the ethical and safety implications of growing drone use.

The inquiry will balance the positive impacts of drones, such as in the agricultural industry where they are used to spray crops, against the negatives, such as the compromised safety of other aircrafts. This comes in the wake of the Gatwick Airport drone incident, which saw more than 1,000 flights interrupted when a drone was repeatedly flown over the airport over a three day period.

Witnesses such as British Airline Pilots Association chairman Tim Pottage, chief pilot for Lincolnshire Police Drone Unit Kevin Taylor and director of safety and regulatory affairs for Amazon Prime Air Sean Cassidy, will be invited to give evidence today.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

The session is being held in Westminster, London, starting at 9:30am local time.