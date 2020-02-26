Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Wednesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Apple holds annual shareholders meeting

Apple will today hold its annual shareholders meeting at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

The meeting rarely covers product announcements but will centre around six proposals related to the management of the company.

This includes the election of a new board member to replace Disney CEO Bob Iger, who resigned last September before the respective companies launched streaming services. Apple shareholders will be choosing between James Bell, Tim Cook, Al Gore, Andrea Jung, Art Levinson, Ron Sugar and Sue Wagner.

Several of the proposals have been introduced by shareholders, including one concerning Apple’s policies on freedom of expression, including the company’s activities in China.

Defence industry discusses space warfare

The topic of space-based warfare and missile defence will be under discussion today at a key defence industry conference in London.

The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) Missile Defence and Space Conference 2020 will explore how “a step change in both the speed and accuracy of precision strike assets” will enable them to be used against “time-sensitive mobile targets” as well as conventional fixed targets.

It will also explore how “space-based surveillance, birth to death tracking and, potentially, interception from space” could play a role in future conflicts.

The event will begin at 8:30am at RUSI Whitehall.

Democratic presidential candidates hold town halls

Key US Democratic presidential candidates will today hold back-to-back town halls hosted by CNN ahead of the South Carolina primary.

This will include the first nationally televised town hall by billionaire Michael Bloomberg since he made his late entry into the race.

Bloomberg’s appearance at 7pm ET will be immediately followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at 8pm. Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren will follow at 9pm and 10pm respectively.

The town halls will air on CNN, and will be available to stream via CNN’s website.