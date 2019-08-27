Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Bank of England reviews financial impact of Brexit

The Bank of England will today publish a key paper on the financial impact Brexit.

Set to publish at 10am, the paper is entitled The Brexit vote, productivity growth and macroeconomic adjustments in the United Kingdom.

It is written by the Bank of England’s external Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), with authors including economist and deputy governor for monetary policy Ben Broadbent and professor in economics at the London School of Economics Silvana Tenreyro.

It will be available to view from the publish time here.

Police surveillance technology faces legal challenge

Today will see Privacy International bring a legal challenge against the UK police over several forces’ refusal to disclose whether they are using covert surveillance technology to track mobile phones.

The organisation has alleged that the Kent, Metropolitan, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, West Mercia, South Yorkshire, West Midlands and Avon and Somerset police forces are using technologies to trick phone handsets into connecting with fake phone towers.

The case, which is being represented by lawyers from Liberty, will be heard at a tribunal centre in London today and tomorrow.

Aerospace industry meets in Russia

Today will see the launch of MAKS 2019, an international aviation and space salon held in Zhukovsky, Russia.

The event, which features 740 exhibitors, four scientific conferences and a host of aircraft displays, will cover the latest developments in the air and space industries.

It includes Future Hub, a demonstration of emerging research and developments from universities, research institutes and startups.

The event will run from today until 1 September inclusive.

