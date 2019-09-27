Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

IFS issues damning report on proposed UK tax cuts

The Institute for Fiscal Studies is today releasing a report on Boris Johnson’s proposed tax cuts, issuing heavy criticism of the plans.

The UK prime minister had proposed an overhaul of the UK tax bands that would see the higher-rate threshold in income tax raise from £50,000 to £80,000.

However, the IFS has found that this change would cost the UK treasury £8bn a year.

It has also found that a proposed increase in the threshold at which National Insurance contributions would become payable would largely not benefit the poorest households – a claim made of the proposals – with just 3% of the gains from this going to the poorest 20%.

Earth Strike sees global day of climate change protests

Today will see students and workers around the world strike from school or their places of employment to protest inaction on climate change.

Earth Strike follows the Global Climate Strike on 20 September, and is designed to coincide with the anniversary of the release of Silent Spring, a book the organisation says “kick-started the environmentalist movement”.

The campaign, which launched in November 2018, has received backing from Extinction Rebellion UK, as well as academics Noam Chomsky and David Graeber.

FIFA 20 gets public release

The latest iteration of FIFA, the world’s most popular football-themed video game, will be released today.

FIFA 20 will feature the usual updated footballer information and sharper graphics, as well as increased control over key movements within matches and improved ball physics.

FIFA creator EA also claims it has completely overhauled its AI system for controlling defending players, which the company says will produce “better defensive support”.

The key new feature of this year’s release, however, is Volta mode, which enables street-style football matches in digital replicas of real-world environments.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email