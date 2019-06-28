Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Digital disruption on the G20 agenda

The G20 Summit will get underway today, bringing together politicians from the world’s 19 leading countries and the European Union to discuss and debate the issues facing the global population.

Digital disruption and the emergence of new technologies will take centre stage this year, with topics such as the digital economy, artificial intelligence, the future of work, and environmental issues on the agenda.

Japan, this year’s host nation, recently proposed a concept called Data Free Flow with Trust, which calls for nations to enable free data access across borders.

G20 ministers have also been involved in discussions to come up with a guiding framework for using artificial intelligence in recent weeks.

The G20 Summit is taking place in Osaka, Japan, over the next two days.

Trump and Putin meet for first time since Mueller report

President of the United States Donald Trump and President of Russia Vladimir Putin will meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit today.

This is the first meeting between the pair since Special Counsel Robert Mueller published his report into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election. Russia is believed to have spread disinformation through social media platforms to harm the Hillary Clinton campaign.

The report was unable to determine whether Trump was aware of Russia’s campaign. However, Trump’s lack of transparency following past meetings with Putin, as well as the upcoming meeting, has raised concerns. When asked whether he would tell Putin not to meddle in future elections, Trump told the reporter that the conversation is “none of your business”.

Mueller did not clear Trump of any wrongdoing, stating that “if we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so” following the report’s publication.

T-Mobile becomes latest to offer 5G

Mobile telecommunications provider T-Mobile will launch its 5G services in six US cities today, following on from Verizon, AT&T and Sprint’s launches.

Those in Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New York City will be able to make use of T-Mobile’s 5G services, but only if they purchase a Samsung S10 5G handset, which will retail at $1,299.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Despite an onslaught of 5G launches of late, like other providers, T-Mobile has admitted that access to 5G speeds will be limited, even in the cities it covers.

The carrier has published roadmaps for each city that show exactly where customers will be able to make use of 5G.