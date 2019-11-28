Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

UK party leaders talk climate emergency in televised debate

UK party leaders will discuss the climate emergency during a televised debate ahead of the general election.

Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn, the SNP’s Nicola Sturgeon, Sian Berry of the Green Party, the Lib Dem’s Jo Swinson and Plaid Cymru’s Adam Price have all confirmed they will participate.

The Brexit Party, whose manifesto excludes any mention of climate change, declined to attend. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had refused to take part at the time of writing, leaving the prospect of him being ‘empty chaired’.

Activist movements such as Extinction Rebellion and Greta Thunberg’s ‘Fridays for Future’ school strikes have helped push the climate emergency as a key issue in most party’s manifestos. The debate will be hosted by Channel 4 at 19:00 GMT in a programme titled ‘Emergency on Planet Earth’.

Happy Thanksgiving

The United States celebrates Thanksgiving, marking the beginning of the winter holiday season.

Celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November, it originated as a harvest festival and became a federal holiday in 1863.

Americans enjoy thanksgiving dinners – traditionally featuring turkey – parades, and sporting events.

For shoppers worldwide, the day is now seen as a precursor to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Former Hong Kong chief executive reflects on future of China

Former Hong Kong chief executive CY Leung speaks today at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club in Hong Kong.

Leung, who is now vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, will “reflect on the achievements of the nation and his vision for the future of China”.

The address comes as his successor, Carrie Lam, continues to be embattled by anti-government protests. The demonstrations started in June following a proposed plan to allow extradition to mainland China.

Although the plan was withdrawn, the protests continue, with protestors using encrypted messaging apps such as Telegram to avoid government surveillance.