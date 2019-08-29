Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Elon Musk, Jack Ma speak at World Artificial Intelligence Conference

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Alibaba Group CEO Jack Ma are set to open the World Artificial Intelligence Conference today, brushing off the trade war between the United States and China as they sit down for a discussion.

During his visit to the conference, Musk has also revealed via Twitter that he will announce a China unit of his tunnel construction company The Boring Company.

Likewise, he will also pay a visit to Tesla’s under construction Gigafactory 3 facility, where the company will soon begin producing vehicles for the Chinese market.

The World Artificial Intelligence Conference is taking place in Shanghai, China, over the next three days.

Tech on EU defence ministers’ meeting agenda

Europe’s defence ministers will continue talks in Helsinki, Finland today, at the Information Meeting of EU Defence Ministers on technology’s impact on safety.

Following on from yesterday’s working dinner, where politicians discussed the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies, today’s agenda will focus on climate change and its impact on security, maritime safety, and hybrid threats, such as cyberattacks and disinformation.

The meeting is being chaired by Federica Mogherini, EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The second day of the Informal Meeting of EU Defence Ministers is scheduled to get underway at 9am local time (7am London time).

South Korea’s top court rules on Samsung heir bribery case

South Korea’s Supreme Court is set to rule today on whether to uphold a reduced sentence handed to Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of technology company Samsung and the eldest son of the company’s chairman Lee Kun-hee, over a long-running bribery case.

In 2017, Lee was convicted of handing over bribes worth close to £30m to former South Korean president Park Guen-hye and her friend Choi Soon-sil, in exchange for government favours that would guarantee he transitioned into the chairman role after his father stepped down.

Lee was initially handed as five-year jail sentence. However, this was suspended in 2018.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email