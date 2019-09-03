Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

UK government explores drone threat

Members of the UK government’s Defence select committee will today hold an evidence session as part of an ongoing inquiry into the threat posed by malicious drone use.

The inquiry is exploring how drones could and are being used by terrorists and other extremists within the country, and what action the government should be taking to minimise risk.

Today’s evidence session will begin at 2:45pm London time. It will see evidence being given by Dr Anna Jackman from Royal Holloway, University of London, and Arthur Holland Michel from the Center for the Study of the Drone, Bard College, New York.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg gives landmark lecture

Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, known affectionately as RBG, will today give a lecture as part of the highly regarded Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series.

Giving the 29th lecture in the series, Bader Ginsburg is being hosted by the Clinton Foundation and Clinton School of Public Service.

She will discuss her time in the Supreme Court, which spans a quarter of a century, as well as her career prior to being nominated by US President Bill Clinton.

The lecture, which is being held at the Verizon Arena in Little Rock, Arizona, at 6:30pm local time, is free to attend but already at capacity.

Content marketers meet for global conference

Content marketers from around the world will today meet for the start of Content Marketing World 2019, a leading conference being held in Cleveland, Ohio in the US.

The event, which will run until Friday 6 September, will cover the latest developments in content marketing, as well as particular strategies and techniques currently yielding benefits.

Technological advances will be a particular focus of the event, with artificial intelligence being discussed at a number of the sessions both today and over the next few days.

Voice search is also being increasingly discussed at this year’s CMWorld, as growing numbers of users find content through voice-based platforms such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

