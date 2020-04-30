Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Amazon posts Q1 results

Tech giant Amazon will post its first-quarter earnings for 2020 today when markets close.

The US firm is one of the stock market’s few winners during the coronavirus pandemic, with shares up 25% year-to-date versus the S&P 100’s 7% decline. Demand for online goods has soared under lockdown life and internet use has surged – a boon to Amazon’s e-commerce platform and cloud service business.

Analysts expect this to translate into very positive results. Wall Street predicts revenue of $86.01bn, a level just short of the previous quarter that included Christmas spending.

NASA reveals firms building lunar landing system

NASA will today announce the firms that will develop the human landing system that will take the first woman and next man to the Moon by 2024.

The space agency will reveal the commercial partners that have been successful with their contract bids during a teleconference at 10:00am (3:00pm BST).

The Artemis programme aims to establish a sustained human presence on the Moon, with a long-term view to using it as a stepping stone on to Mars. Unlike the Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s, Artemis is turning to commercial partners such as Boeing and SpaceX to help achieve its goals.

G20 ministers explore role of technology to fight Covid-19

Digital economy ministers from G20 member states will hold a virtual meeting today to discuss the role that technology can play to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Saudi Arabia, which currently holds the G20 presidency, will host the gathering. It will explore how digital tech can assist virus research, boost business resilience, and provide security to jobs, lives and the global economy. Participants will also discuss the digitalisation of business models during the pandemic.

Many countries have turned to or are considering the use of contact-tracing apps to alert citizens if they have come into contact with someone that tests positive for the virus, but academics have raised concerns about their privacy.

