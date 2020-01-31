Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

UK leaves the European Union

The UK will today leave the European Union at 11pm, three and a half years after a referendum that saw 52% vote in favour of Brexit.

The UK initially invoked Article 50, signalling the beginning of the withdrawal process, on 29 March 2017, but has had two extensions to its exit date.

The Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, which outlines the terms under which the UK leaves the EU, has undergone numerous revisions in order to be passed, and was only ratified by the European Parliament on Wednesday after receiving Royal Assent on 23 January.

The UK and EU will now face a fresh round of negotiations over their future relationship, which are set to begin on 3 March. Under the Agreement terms, this issue needs to be fully decided by the end of 2020.

Are you happy for law enforcement to use facial recognition? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today will also see European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and European Parliament President David Sassoli deliver a statement on the outcome of their Brexit-eve retreat on the future of the EU.

Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Silicon Slopes

Today will see Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg give the closing keynote speech at Silicon Slopes Tech Summit, a leading technology conference in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The conference began on Thursday and also includes NASA head Jim Bridenstine, AOL founder and Revolution CEO Steve Case and DocuSign CTO Kirsten Wolberg among its speakers.

The conference is named for the Salt Lake City area tech industry, which has been dubbed Silicon Slopes due to its emergence as a key technology hub.

Zuckerberg’s speech will begin at 5pm local time.

Chevron announces Q4 results

Energy giant Chevron Corporation will today report its fourth-quarter results, with estimates suggesting that the company will see a decline from the previous year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate predicts earnings at $1.44 per share, a drop from the previous year’s $2.06, while revenues are projected to drop from $42.35bn to $38.8bn.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Investors will also be looking for early signs that key projects begun in the third quarter will prove positive. The company sanctioned a waterflood project that is estimated to boost the St Malo field’s ultimate recovery by 174 million barrels of oil.

Meanwhile, it also approved the first deepwater high-pressure development in the US Gulf of Mexico, which is intended to lower development costs of future projects in the region by a third.

The results will be outlined in an earnings call at 11am EST.