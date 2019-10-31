Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Samsung announces Q3 results

Consumer electronics giant Samsung will today announce its third quarter results, with a profit drop expected.

The company, which is the largest in South Korea, warned that it would be announcing less-than-ideal results at the start of October.

It said that it was expecting a 56% drop in operating profits, down to 7.7 trillion won ($6.4bn), and a drop in revenue by 5.3% to 62 trillion won ($51.8bn).

It is thought that a slump in chip prices and a poor mobile phone handset market are to blame.

Samsung will announce its results via an earnings call that will be available to stream on its website.

David Cameron discusses changing world order

Former British Prime Minister and unwitting Brexit architect David Cameron will today speak at the Future Investment Initiative, known colloquially as Davos in the Desert, on the rapid and ongoing transformation of the global economy.

In a talk entitled ‘What’s next in economic diplomacy and G20?’ Cameron will be joined by former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, former French Prime Minister Francois Fillion, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Dr Ibrahim Alassaf, Saudi Arabian Minister of State and member of the Council of Ministers.​

The talk is set to focus on the political, environmental and technological upheavals driving change in the global economy, as well as how world leaders can best respond to this change through policy and other means.

NSC major deposed in Trump impeachment investigation

Timothy Morrison, the US National Security Council Senior Director for Europe and Russia, will today give evidence in the ongoing Trump impeachment investigation, after being deposed last week.

Morrison is expected to appear before the US House Foreign, Intelligence, and Oversight Committees as part of initial hearings to determine whether to move forward with a formal impeachment inquiry.

The inquiry is looking into alleged attempts by US President Donald Trump to get his Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Testimony has already been given by Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and National Security Council Ukraine expert Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.