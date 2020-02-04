Rob is deputy editor at Verdict. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Snapchat reports Q4 earnings

Snap Inc, the parent company of social media app Snapchat, is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings for 2019.

Snap estimates revenues to come in between $540m to $560m, while analysts estimate that revenue will increase 44% to $562.6m.

Snapchat has struggled with declining user numbers since Instagram launched its own disappearing Stories feature in 2016. However, the US firm has reported steady growth in daily active users over the past four quarters.

The New York Stock Exchange-listed firm will post its latest earnings after markets close.

Hong Kong coronavirus travel restrictions take effect

New travel restrictions take effect in Hong Kong today in a bid to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The new measures, announced by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Monday, means only three of Hong Kong’s immigration checkpoints remain open as of midnight today. These are Shenzhen Bay, Hong Kong International Airport, and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

There are now more than 17,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in China, which has claimed the lives of some 361 people. More than 150 cases have been confirmed outside of China.

Its spread has exposed the challenges of data management at borders, while cybercriminals have taken advantage of people’s fear of the virus with fake health warning emails.

Tony Blair talks Iran at Council of Foreign Relations

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair will discuss the current tensions in Iran at an address to the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

The situation escalated to dangerous levels following President Donald Trump’s order to assassinate Iran’s top general, Qasem Soleimani.

Commentators warned of a possible Iranian cyber response, but tensions have since cooled.

Blair will tell the independent, nonpartisan think tank what the situation means for international policymakers in Europe and the US.