Luke is the deputy editor of Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

3 THINGS THAT WILL CHANGE THE WORLD TODAY

Good morning, here’s your Friday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

Recreated Lion of Mosul goes on display

A recreation of the ancient Lion of Mosul statue, destroyed by Islamic State in 2015, will go on display today at the Imperial War Museum in London, United Kingdom.

The artwork, which previously stood at the entrance of the Temple of Ishtar in Nimrud, Iraq, was recreated by Google’s Arts & Culture division using crowd-sourced pictures and 3D printing techniques.

Google Arts & Culture allows people to explore some of the world’s most famous artworks online, providing 3D models that can be zoomed in on to study a work’s intricate details.

The Lion of Mosul recreation is part of a collaborative exhibition between the Museum of London and Google, Culture Under Attack, which will explore the impact of war on culture.

Samsung gives Q2 guidance

South Korean technology giant Samsung will provide guidance on its second quarter performance today.

Analysts have tipped the company to report operating profit of 6trn won ($5.2bn) on sales of 55trn won ($47bn), according to the Financial Times. That is less than half of the 14.9trn won ($13.3bn) operating profit reported by Samsung in Q2 2018.

The company is likely to be hit by Japan’s decision to impose restrictions on the export of materials used to create microchips.

A result of South Korea’s handling of lawsuits opened against Japanese businesses by wartime labourers, Japanese companies must now seek government approval before they can export materials such as fluorinated polyimide, resist, or hydrogen fluoride to South Korea.

Xiaomi releases latest smartphone

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi will release its latest handset in China today.

Despite Xiaomi’s notoriety for releasing devices that bear a striking resemblance to Apple’s iPhone, the Xiaomi CC9 has been noted for its similarity to Huawei’s P-Series. However, the new devices will have the company’s Mimoji features built in, which is essentially Apple’s Memoji with a different name.

The mid tier smartphone contains Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor, with a 6.4-inch HD+ screen, and four cameras in total, including a 48-megapixel rear camera and 32MP front camera.

